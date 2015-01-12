Here's Which Sydney Suburbs Will Get The NBN Next

Photo: Getty Images

Throughout February and March, the National Broadband Network (NBN) will be rolled out to around 20,000 homes across a number of suburbs in western Sydney.

Residents in parts of Penrith will be able to switch to the NBN from February 20, while the service will be made available to homes in parts of Blacktown, Homebush, Lidcombe, Riverstone and Windsor from March 20, the SMH reported.

NBN Co have already connected more than 95,000 homes and business in NSW to the high-speed network. However, a spokesperson for the company warned the transition is not automatic.

“The remaining residents and businesses in these areas need to move their landline phone and internet services over to the NBN if they wish to continue using them,” NBN Co spokesperson Darren Rudd said.

400,000 remote farms and businesses that cannot be reached via existing underground phone lines will also be serviced by the network via two new satellites, expected to be deployed later this year.

NBN Co estimates that by mid-2016 the network will reach 1.9 million homes and businesses nationwide.

Last month the Federal Government and Telstra struck an $11 billion deal to sell its copper and hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC) networks to NBN Co in order to deliver the network “much sooner and at much less cost”, according to Communications Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

