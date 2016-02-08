Here's where you should eat in Sydney this Chinese New Year

Photo: Dainty Dumpling House.

For those who are still stuck on where to eat this Chinese New Year, we’ve made things easier by chatting to Dimmi to find out the most popular Chinese restaurants in Sydney.

​​”Chinese New Year is the perfect time to get out and experience Sydney’s budding Chinese food scene,” says Stevan Premutico, CEO and Founder of Dimmi.

“From local dumpling haunts to smart yet casual restaurants like Neil Perry’s Spice Temple and Hamish Ingham’s Bar H serving fine-dining like fare, the Chinese offerings in Sydney are wonderfully diverse.”

Over the past year, the popularity of Chinese cuisine has grown to be one of the ten most popular cuisines in Australia. And it’s a fitting time come Chinese New Year to bring friends and family together for a huge celebratory dinner to welcome the Year of the Monkey.

Here’s where you should be eating this Chinese New Year.

1. Bar H Dining, Surry Hills Bar H Surry Hills/ Facebook. Address: 80 Campbell Street, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia

Average Price: $85 p.p.

Opening Hours: Monday to Saturday 2. Luyu & Yum Yum, Newtown Luyu & Yum Yum/ Facebook. Address: 196 King St, Newtown NSW 2042, Australia

Average Price: $55 p.p.

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday 3. The Century, Pyrmont The Century Address: 80 Pyrmont St, Pyrmont NSW 2009, Australia

Average Price: $85 p.p.

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday 4. Golden Century Restaurant, Sydney Golden Century. Address: 393-399 Sussex Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Average Price: $85 p.p.

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday 12pm to 4am 5. Spice Temple, Sydney Spice Temple. Address: 10 Bligh St, Sydney NSW 2000 , Australia

Average Price: $95 p.p.

Opening Hours: Monday to Saturday 6. Ho Mei, Surry Hills Ho Mei. Address: 8/52 Waterloo Street, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia

Average Price: $45 p.p.

Opening Hours: Tuesday to Saturday 7. Szechuan Garden, St Leonards Szechuan Garden. Address: 599 Pacific Hwy, St Leonards NSW 2065, Australia

Average Price: $55 p.p.

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday 8. Chefs Gallery Jamison, Sydney Chefs Gallery. Address: Shop G24, Metcentre, 273 George St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Average Price: $20 p.p.

Opening Hours: Monday to Friday 11am to 8pm 9. The Eight Modern Chinese, Sydney The Eight Restaurant/ Facebook. Address: 9-13 Hay Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Average Price: $55 p.p.

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday 10. Lan Yuan Chinese Restaurant, Ryde Lan Yuan Chinese Restaurant. Address: Top Ryde Shopping Centre, Ryde NSW 2112, Australia

Average Price: $35 p.p.

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday 11:30am to 10pm 11. Grasshopper Eating House & Bar, Sydney Grasshopper Eating House & Bar. Address: 1 Temperance Lane, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Average Price: $45 p.p.

Opening Hours: Monday to Saturday 12. Zilver Restaurant, Sydney Zilver. Address: 477 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Average Price: $45 p.p.

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday 13. East Ocean Restaurant, Haymarket East Ocean Restaurant. Address: 421 Sussex Street, Haymarket NSW 2000, Australia

Average Price: $45 p.p.

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday 14. Golden Harbour Restaurant, Sydney Charles Bernard Hinchliff/ Facebook. Address: 31 Dixon St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Average Price: $35 p.p.

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday 15. Dainty Dumpling House, Haymarket Dainty Dumpling House Address: Shop R1.01B Hay Street, Haymarket NSW 2000, Australia

Average Price: $20 p.p.

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday 11am to 9:30pm 16. Red Chilli, Chatswood Red Chilli Address: 1/272 Victoria Ave, Chatswood NSW 2067, Australia

Average Price: $35 p.p.

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday 17. Dainty Dumpling House, Rhodes Dainty Dumpling House Address: Shop 6-7 Rider Boulevard Ave, Rhodes NSW 2138, Australia

Average Price: $20 p.p.

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday 11am to 9:30pm 18. Sea Bay Restaurant, Sydney Sea Bay Restaurant Address: 372 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Average Price: $20 p.p.

Opening Hours: Monday to Saturday 11am to 10pm 19. Dainty Dumpling House, Miranda Dainty Dumpling House/ Facebook. Address: Shop 1012/600 Kingsway, Miranda NSW 2228, Australia

Average Price: $35 p.p.

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday 20. Oriental Jewel, Bondi Junction Oriental Jewel Address: 9 Bronte Rd, Bondi Junction NSW 2022, Australia

Average Price: $35 p.p.

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday

