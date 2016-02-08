Here's where you should eat in Sydney this Chinese New Year

For those who are still stuck on where to eat this Chinese New Year, we’ve made things easier by chatting to Dimmi to find out the most popular Chinese restaurants in Sydney.
”Chinese New Year is the perfect time to get out and experience Sydney’s budding Chinese food scene,” says Stevan Premutico, CEO and Founder of Dimmi.
“From local dumpling haunts to smart yet casual restaurants like Neil Perry’s Spice Temple and Hamish Ingham’s Bar H serving fine-dining like fare, the Chinese offerings in Sydney are wonderfully diverse.”
Over the past year, the popularity of Chinese cuisine has grown to be one of the ten most popular cuisines in Australia. And it’s a fitting time come Chinese New Year to bring friends and family together for a huge celebratory dinner to welcome the Year of the Monkey.
Here’s where you should be eating this Chinese New Year.
Address: 80 Campbell Street, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
Average Price: $85 p.p.
Opening Hours: Monday to Saturday
Address: 196 King St, Newtown NSW 2042, Australia
Average Price: $55 p.p.
Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday
Address: 80 Pyrmont St, Pyrmont NSW 2009, Australia
Average Price: $85 p.p.
Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday
Address: 393-399 Sussex Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Average Price: $85 p.p.
Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday 12pm to 4am
Address: 10 Bligh St, Sydney NSW 2000 , Australia
Average Price: $95 p.p.
Opening Hours: Monday to Saturday
Address: 8/52 Waterloo Street, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
Average Price: $45 p.p.
Opening Hours: Tuesday to Saturday
Address: 599 Pacific Hwy, St Leonards NSW 2065, Australia
Average Price: $55 p.p.
Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday
Address: Shop G24, Metcentre, 273 George St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Average Price: $20 p.p.
Opening Hours: Monday to Friday 11am to 8pm
Address: 9-13 Hay Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Average Price: $55 p.p.
Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday
Address: Top Ryde Shopping Centre, Ryde NSW 2112, Australia
Average Price: $35 p.p.
Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday 11:30am to 10pm
Address: 1 Temperance Lane, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Average Price: $45 p.p.
Opening Hours: Monday to Saturday
Address: 477 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Average Price: $45 p.p.
Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday
Address: 421 Sussex Street, Haymarket NSW 2000, Australia
Average Price: $45 p.p.
Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday
Address: 31 Dixon St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Average Price: $35 p.p.
Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday
Address: Shop R1.01B Hay Street, Haymarket NSW 2000, Australia
Average Price: $20 p.p.
Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday 11am to 9:30pm
Address: 1/272 Victoria Ave, Chatswood NSW 2067, Australia
Average Price: $35 p.p.
Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday
Address: Shop 6-7 Rider Boulevard Ave, Rhodes NSW 2138, Australia
Average Price: $20 p.p.
Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday 11am to 9:30pm
Address: 372 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Average Price: $20 p.p.
Opening Hours: Monday to Saturday 11am to 10pm
Address: Shop 1012/600 Kingsway, Miranda NSW 2228, Australia
Average Price: $35 p.p.
Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday
