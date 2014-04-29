Here's Where You Can Watch Today's Partial Solar Eclipse Live Online

On Tuesday, April 29, a partial (annular) solar eclipse will be seen right across Australia, from about two hours before sunset, as the moon passes between the earth and the sun.

The further south you are, the more of the sun will be eclipsed, covering up to half of our solar system’s light source. All the details are here.

You should never look directly at the sun, so one of the safest ways to watch it is online – it also comes in handy if, like the recent lunar eclipse for Sydneysiders, the sky happens to be covered in cloud.

The wonderful Slooh Community Observatory, which sources coverage from observatories around the world to deliver spectacular celestial moments, will be broadcasting the moment.

You can watch it here from 4pm Australian Eastern Standard Time:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.