Here's Where You Can Watch The First 9 Minutes Of 'Star Trek Into Darkness'

Photo: Paramount screencap

If you were blown away by the minute teaser released last week for the upcoming “Star Trek” sequel, then you probably can’t wait to see more. While a full trailer will debut at the end of the week in front of “Hobbit” screenings, we’re more excited for the first nine-minutes of the film premiering in front of select IMAX viewings.



Curious as to which theatres near you are showing the lengthier preview?

Here are all the theatres playing the “Into Darkness” intro in New York and New Jersey:

11 theatres in New York:

Regal Crossgates Stadium 18 & IMAX

Regal Sheepshead Bay Stadium 14 & IMAX

Regal Deer Park 16 & IMAX

Regal New Roc Stadium 18 & IMAX

AMC Loews 34th Street 14 & IMAX

AMC Loews Kips Bay 15 & IMAX

AMC Loews Port Chester 14 & IMAX

AMC Loews Stony Brook 17 & IMAX

UA Westbury Stadium 12 & IMAX

City centre 15: Cinema De Lux & IMAX

Regal Transit centre Stadium 18 & IMAX

Seven in New Jersey:

AMC Loews Cherry Hill 24 & IMAX

AMC Clifton Commons 16 & IMAX

AMC Loews Jersey Gardens 20 & IMAX

AMC Hamilton 24 & IMAX

AMC New Brunswick 18 & IMAX

AMC Garden State 16 & IMAX

AMC Rockaway 16 & IMAX

You can view the full list HERE.

So far, from initial viewings of the first nine minutes, we’re hearing three things:

1. We’re still completely confused as to the plot of the film.

2. There’s very little dialogue.

2. We’re still in the dark about Benedict Cumberbatch’s villain (though the Japanese teaser has dropped even more hints that it’s Khan).

We’ll be posting the first entire trailer when it’s available Friday.

SEE ALSO: The most expensive movies ever made >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.