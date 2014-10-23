Marvel Has Officially Released The 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' Trailer That Just Leaked Online

Hulk… smashed? Picture: Marvel

Despite all Marvel’s efforts, the trailer for Avengers: Age of Ultron has been leaked early online.

It’s been pulled, too. Here’s what Marvel had to say about that:

Dammit, Hydra. — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 22, 2014

UPDATE: Marvel just did the smart thing and went live with the official trailer:

It’s been seen by fans at the San Diego and New York Comic Cons, but wasn’t supposed to air publicly until October 28, during an episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Marvel’s security at these screenings is by far the most intense compared to rival studios.

In the trailer, we get the first look at Tony Stark’s Hulkbuster armour and Ultron, superbly voiced by James Spader.

There was also a weird arrangement of “I’ve Got No Strings”.

The “Avengers” sequel is in theatres May 1, 2015.

