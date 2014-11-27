Here's Where You Can Leave Messages Of Support For Phil Hughes

The news of Phil Hughes’ accident has sent shockwaves across the world.

Celebrities, sportspeople and even those who don’t follow the game have rallied behind the cricketer and his family.

Cricket Australia has since set up a dedicated page we’re people can share their #ThoughtsWithHughesy.

Here is whereyou can leave your messages, and scroll the page to see the overwhelming level of support from the global cricket family.

Our thoughts and prayers are with phil and his family! He is a great fighter and a great young man! — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) November 25, 2014

Thoughts and prayers for my little mate Phillip Hughes, his family and all involved at the SCG today. — Michael Di Venuto (@MjDiVa5) November 25, 2014

Feel sick to my stomach for Hughesy. Hope you are okay brus. — Kane Richardson (@KWRichardson23) November 25, 2014

Thoughts with Phil Hughes from this side of the Tasman, team @CricketAus ^RI — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 25, 2014

Appreciate all the messages. Our thoughts are with Phil & his family. Phil has been taken to hospital & we will have an update once we hear — West End Redbacks (@WestEndRedbacks) November 25, 2014

Best wishes to Test hopeful & SA batsman Phil Hughes who is in some trouble after being hit by a bouncer at the SCG — WACA (@waca_cricket) November 25, 2014

Sending our thoughts to Phil Hughes & @WestEndRedbacks after he was hit in the head by a bouncer- we hope he is ok #cricketfamily — Cricket Tasmania (@crickettas) November 25, 2014

All the best to Phil Hughes from everyone at the MCG. Thoughts are with both the @WestEndRedbacks & @CricketNSWBlues — Victoria Bushrangers (@bushrangers) November 25, 2014

Play has been abandoned for the day here at the @scg. We’ll bring you more on Phil Hughes condition when it comes to light #BupaSS — NSW Blues (@CricketNSWBlues) November 25, 2014

Have just seen the news about Phil Hughes which deeply saddens me. Something all cricketers fear. Thoughts are with him and his family. — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) November 25, 2014

Feeling for Phil Hughes after being hit. He is not in a good way! Stay strong @seanabbott77 .. Not your fault young man. #BupaSS #NSWvSA — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) November 25, 2014

Cmon little mate #thoughtswithhughesy — Jamie Cox (@jamiecox1969) November 25, 2014

Thoughts are with Phil Hughes.. Terrible to see and just shows how dangerous our game can be.. — James Muirhead (@Jimmy07Muirhead) November 25, 2014

Have just read what has happened in Syd. Thoughts are with Phil & fam. A scary reminder how dangerous our game can be.

#ThoughtsWithHughesy — Michael Hill (@MichaelHill33) November 25, 2014

Gut Wrenching news about Hughsey, our thoughts at home are with him and the @WestEndRedbacks boys. — Alex Ross (@ARoss49) November 25, 2014

Wishing Hughes all the best and hoping the @WestEndRedbacks boys are ok! The boys at home thinking of ya! — Jake Lehmann (@JLehmann71) November 25, 2014

Shocking news. Thoughts are with Phil Hughes and his family.. Get well soon mate — Jono Dean (@JonoDean33) November 25, 2014

Thoughts are with little Huey. Absolute champion of a bloke! Fingers crossed your ok brother — Chris Lynn (@lynny50) November 25, 2014

Our thoughts and prayers are with #PhillipHughes and his family, @WestEndRedbacks @CricketNSWBlues and the cricket family. #loveourSCG — Sydney Cricket Grnd (@scg) November 25, 2014

Everyone at @BigBashLeague thinking of @StrikersBBL

batsman Phil Hughes, who is now in hospital in Sydney: http://t.co/IJmLEZqoyT — Big Bash League (@BigBashLeague) November 25, 2014

Absolutely shocked about Phil Hughes!!! Thoughts are with him and his family!!! — Jessica Cameron (@Jess_cameron27) November 25, 2014

Our thoughts go out to Hughes’s and family, players involved A terrible thing to witness. @CricketAus @CricketNSWBlues @WestEndRedbacks — CraigMcDermott (@c_mcdermott328) November 25, 2014

Sad to hear about Phil Hughes, thoughts are with him and his family — Meg Lanning (@meglanning7) November 25, 2014

Sad to hear about my little mate Hughsey. Thoughts go out to him and his family. Stay strong brother! X — Peter Siddle (@petersiddle403) November 25, 2014