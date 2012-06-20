Here's The Best Place To Dump Your Credit Card Complaints

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has rolled out a new website for frustrated consumers to air their gripes about credit card lenders.



“Each and every time we hear from American consumers about their troublesome transactions with financial products, it gives us important insight,” CFPB Director Richard Cordray said in a statement Tuesday. “The information helps us and it should be available to help others too. By making our data publicly available, initially in the area of credit cards, we hope to improve the transparency and efficiency of this essential consumer market.”

The agency’s already logged some 45,000 complaints in the last year from consumers at odds with mortgage lenders (19,250), banks (6,490), and private student lenders (1,270). Credit card complaints have so far totaled 16,840.

Once you’ve filed your complaint, the agency will basically play middleman between you and the lender. If and when the lender responds, consumers will receive a copy from the CFPB and have the chance to dispute it within 30 days. So far, about 6,000 people have officially filed disputes with the bureau.

If you’ve got a gripe about your credit company, file it here.

See an interactive map of credit complaints by zip code below:

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href=”https://data.consumerfinance.gov/dataset/Map/d64f-z8fe” target=”_blank” title=”Map” data-mce-href=”https://data.consumerfinance.gov/dataset/Map/d64f-z8fe”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Map&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

DON’T MISS: 12 student loan horror stories submitted to the CPFB >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.