Here's Where We Stand Right Now On The Europe Crisis

Everyone’s waiting expectantly for the next big eurozone summit.Pressure is mounting on Italy, arguments are escalating between euro area and non-euro EU states, and everyone’s speculating on new plans to leverage the EFSF and recapitalize the banks.



But before you start freaking out about every big new rumour, here’s the latest on what’s happening and how likely all these whispers are to come to fruition.

UPDATE: The progress of a eurozone plan is up in the air right now, after news that a meeting of EU financial ministers on Wednesday was cancelled.

The Polish finance minister wrote in a note to Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker that the Ecofin would not meet over doubts that the plan would be ready by tomorrow. But now CNBC’s Steve Liesman is reporting that the Ecofin meeting was not needed because EU leaders are nearing a solution. In fact, that meeting might never even been scheduled in the first place.

According to the UK, the big summit of EU leaders is indeed still on.

