Here's Where to Stay If Your Travel Partner Snores

Crowne Plaza Hotels and Resorts may soon be able to accommodate travellers with chronic snoring bedmates. The hotel chain has installed specially designed “snore absorption rooms” at nine of its properties in Europe and the Middle East.



A modified room in the Crowne Plaza London-St. James features sound-proof walls and a headboard designed to muffle snoring echoes. The room is also equipped with wedge pillows designed to decrease snoring tendencies and a bedside white noise machine to overpower snoring if all else fails.

According to the LA Times, the testing period for the London hotel ended late last week and officials are now gaging guest reaction. There is still no word on whether the special rooms will be expanded to other properties.

