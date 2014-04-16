Here's Where To See Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge Over Easter

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Photo Fiona Goodall-Pool/Getty

Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrive in Australia today for the start of their 10-day tour of Australia.

They’ll begin in Sydney before doing their own bit for interstate rivalry by skipping Melbourne.

Where’s where you can catch a glimpse of them passing by over the next few days.

Today, April 16

Sydney Opera House, 12noon.

A reception co-hosted by Her Excellency Professor the Honourable Marie Bashir AC CVO and the Honourable Barry O’Farrell at the Sydney Opera House.

The NSW Government says people shouldn’t arrive any earlier and that there is limited space and once the area reaches capacity, the site will be closed. Probably your best chance is to hang around on Macquarie Street to watch a car with flags flapping, surrounded by police escort, whizzing past.

Thursday, 17 April

Their Royal Highnesses will visit the Blue Mountains. You might catch a glimpse of Their Royal Highnesses when they visit The Three Sisters at 11am.

Friday, 18 April

On Good Friday, Their Royal Highnesses will attend the Sydney Royal Easter Show, and also Manly, after 11am, where they’ll be watching members of the local surf lifesaving clubs doing their thing. Wonder if the PM will be running up and down the sand in his budgie smugglers.

Saturday, 19 April

Their Royal Highnesses fly to Brisbane for the day, attending a reception at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre before making their way down Russell Street, South Bank (weather permitting) to meet the public.

The public walk will run from Russell Street (Grey Street end) to the Cultural Forecourt at South Bank Parklands, and is scheduled to commence at 2.50pm. People wishing to see Their Royal Highnesses are encouraged to be in place well in advance.There will be restricted pedestrian access and road closures along Grey Street, South Bank.

A big screen will be positioned on the Cultural Forecourt at South Bank Parklands to ensure all visitors have a prime view of the day’s events.

Sunday, 20 April

On Easter Sunday, Their Royal Highnesses will attend the Easter Sunday church service at St Andrew’s Cathedral, before heading to Taronga Zoo to open the Bilby enclosure that will be officially named after Prince George.

The Royals have no engagements on Monday, then head to Uluru on Tuesday.

