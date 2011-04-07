Here's Where To Have Business Meals In SF

Photo: Flickr Andreas Ivarsson

Startups Wednesdays and Spoondate are both in the business of helping chronically overscheduled tech workers set up social events over meals.Both startups were part of the 500 Startups Demo day this afternoon, and I got a chance to ask their cofounders where they would go for an important business meal.



Spoondate cofounder Raissa Nebie has a background in food — she quit her investment banking job a few years back to attend culinary school at the French Culinary Institute and worked in several fine-dining restaurants including Smith in New York.

Here’s what she suggests for business meals in SF:

Heart, a bistro in the Mission district because it’s not too pretentious.

Tartine, also in the Mission.

One Market for fancier expense account affairs.

Wednesdays cofounders Hugh Ollifant and Andy Chen both recommended Specialty’s, a chain of sandwich shops, for casual lunch meetings with coworkers — there are tons of them within a few minutes of highway 101, the main artery through Silicon Valley.

But when pressed for places to do deals in the city, Ollifant recommended two places in the Mission:

Atlas Cafe — get the trout sandwich

Universal Cafe

One other restaurant recommendation from the day: Aye Moah of email startup Baydin recommends Pagan out on Clement and 32nd. She’s not a culinary specialist, but she is from Burma and likes it better than the far more famous Burma Superstar up the street.

