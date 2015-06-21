Here's what millionaires think about their bankers

Every millionaire needs a good wealth manager.

The annual Capgemini and RBC Wealth Management World Wealth Report asked high net worth individuals, or HNWIs (people with investable assets of $US1 million or more, excluding primary residence, collectibles, consumables, and consumer durables), around the world about their primary bankers.

The report found that overall, global millionaires are pretty happy with their managers, with a 72.5% satisfaction rating.

But the best wealth management bankers appear to be in North America, where the super-rich surveyed said they were 82.1% satisfied.

Japanese millionaires were least satisfied with their bankers, at 56.6%.

Here’s the breakdown:

