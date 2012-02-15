Here's Where To Find The 600,000 Dogs That Live In New York City

New York City is home to 1.1 million cats and dogs, a huge number for a city with notoriously cramped living spaces.



But pets are not dispersed evenly among the city’s neighborhoods. There are far more four-legged creatures living on the family-friendly Upper East and Upper West Sides than there are in the Bronx. And spacious Staten Island is particularly packed with pet owners, according to research from the New York City Economic Development Corporation.

According to NYCEDC, one in three New York households has a cat or dog, significantly less than the national average of 60%. Around 600,000 dogs and 500,000 cats live within the city’s borders.

Check out the map below to see the neighborhoods where you are most likely to run into a furry friend.

Photo: NYCEDC

Click here to see 20 New York dogs wearing winter clothing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.