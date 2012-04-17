Here's Where To Find Out How HuffPo Scored A Pulitzer

Photo: Business Insider

Start by checking out the coverage that snagged the Pulitzer, Beyond The Battlefield. But what about the deeper story of how Huffington Post grew from a news aggregator to a journalistic force in its own right?Hear it straight from the editor-in-chief herself at Startup 2012, Business Insider’s conference on entrepreneurship and business-plan competition, where Arianna Huffington will speak in a no-holds-barred keynote interview. The event is May 3 in New York. Reserve your seat now.



Huffington’s last interview in December 2010 with BI’s editor and CEO Henry Blodget produced some dicey commentary (it was at IGNITION, BI’s media conference), notably that Glenn Beck’s show is “pure, unadulterated fantasy” and “dada-ism.” And that: “You, guys, are all about who has the biggest swinging d!$k.” Instead, Huffington said, the journalism industry needn’t be dog-eat-dog, and she predicted a future with multiple online properties thriving.

In addition to Huffington, at Startup you’ll get insight from founders and innovation experts including:

Kevin Ryan, Founder & CEO, Gilt Groupe

Jason Goldberg, Founder & CEO, Fab

Brian Bedol, Founder & CEO, Bedrocket Media Ventures

Alex Himel, Engineering Manager, Facebook

Leah Busque, Co-founder, TaskRabbit

Sahil Lavingia, Founder, Gumroad

Dana Reichman, Co-founder & COO, Lifebooker

Speakers will intensively cover the topics entrepreneurs need to know about, such as launching, fundraising, scaling, pivoting, and exiting.

VCs and investors will share war stories and describe the current funding climate.

Emerging startups will present their plans for industry domination onstage, and the audience will vote for the competition’s $75K winner.

Check out the speakers and agenda for more. Meanwhile, you can follow @BI_Events for discounts and updates. See you in a few weeks!

