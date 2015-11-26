Here's where this year's Rhodes Scholars went to college

The Rhodes Trust announced the 2016 class of Rhodes Scholars on Sunday, and the 32 American men and women chosen are seriously impressive.

They include a member of the US National Rowing team, an Alzheimer’s disease social activist, and Garrett Lam — a Harvard philosophy grad who earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for standing on an exercise ball for over five hours.

The prestigious Rhodes Scholarship — famously won by intellectual heavyweights like Bill Clinton and Rachel Maddow — pays for two to three years of post-graduate study at Oxford University in England.

“I’m shocked and overwhelmed right now,” Ericka Wheeler, a pre-med student from Millsaps College, told the Associated Press. “I couldn’t believe it when they announced it. I’m still trying to process it.”

As you may have guessed, Harvard has the most scholarship winners with five current and former students continuing their studies at Oxford, followed by Princeton (four), and Yale (three).

Here’s the list of winners, along with their majors and schools:

Grace E. Huckins, neurobiology and physics, Harvard

Garret M. Lam, neurobiology and philosophy, Harvard

Hassaan Shahawy, history and Near Eastern languages and civilizations, Harvard

Neil M. Alacha, social studies, Harvard

Rivka B. Hyland, Islamic studies, Harvard

Evan J. Soltas, economics, Princeton

Richard J. Lu, chemistry, Princeton

Katherine K. Clifton, English, Princeton

Cameron M. Platt, English, Princeton

Isaac M. Stanley-Becker, history, Yale

Jared C. Milfred, ethics, politics, and economics, Yale

Mason Y. Ji, global affairs, Yale

Laura C. Roberts, history, Duke

John C. Ruckelshaus IV, political science, Duke

Logan C. Jackson, structural engineering, Northeastern

Ericka M. Wheeler, pre-med with majors in history and English, Millsaps College

Russell C. Bogue, politics, University of Virginia

Andrew N. Kaplan, political science, Brown

Jennifer C. Hebert, biological basis of behaviour, University of Pennsylvania

Hannah G. Schneider, Russian, Georgetown

Machmud A. Makhmudov, politics, Oberlin

Leah S. Michalove, Middle Eastern and South Asian studies, Emory

Zachary S. Fine, art history, New York University

Thomas M. Carroll, biochemistry and cell biology, as well as classical studies, Rice

Ilhan A. Dahir, English and political science, Ohio State

Ashley E. Orr, mathematics and economics, Youngstown State University

Sarah B. Kovan, human biology and comparative cultures and politics, Michigan State

Colin T. Higgins, geography, history, and environmental studies, University of Wisconsin

Jeffrey Ding, Chinese, economics, and political science, University of Iowa

Emily M. Mediate, Africana studies, University of Notre Dame

Rachel E. Mullin, political science and history, College of Saint Benedict

Megan G. Musilli, mathematics, US Naval Academy

