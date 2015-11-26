Here's where this year's Rhodes Scholars went to college

The Rhodes Trust announced the 2016 class of Rhodes Scholars on Sunday, and the 32 American men and women chosen are seriously impressive.
They include a member of the US National Rowing team, an Alzheimer’s disease social activist, and Garrett Lam — a Harvard philosophy grad who earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for standing on an exercise ball for over five hours.
The prestigious Rhodes Scholarship — famously won by intellectual heavyweights like Bill Clinton and Rachel Maddow — pays for two to three years of post-graduate study at Oxford University in England.
“I’m shocked and overwhelmed right now,” Ericka Wheeler, a pre-med student from Millsaps College, told the Associated Press. “I couldn’t believe it when they announced it. I’m still trying to process it.”
As you may have guessed, Harvard has the most scholarship winners with five current and former students continuing their studies at Oxford, followed by Princeton (four), and Yale (three).
Here’s the list of winners, along with their majors and schools:
- Grace E. Huckins, neurobiology and physics, Harvard
- Garret M. Lam, neurobiology and philosophy, Harvard
- Hassaan Shahawy, history and Near Eastern languages and civilizations, Harvard
- Neil M. Alacha, social studies,Harvard
- Rivka B. Hyland, Islamic studies,Harvard
- Evan J. Soltas, economics, Princeton
- Richard J. Lu, chemistry,Princeton
- Katherine K. Clifton, English,Princeton
- Cameron M. Platt, English,Princeton
- Isaac M. Stanley-Becker, history,Yale
- Jared C. Milfred, ethics, politics, and economics,Yale
- Mason Y. Ji, global affairs,Yale
- Laura C. Roberts, history, Duke
- John C. Ruckelshaus IV, political science, Duke
- Logan C. Jackson, structural engineering, Northeastern
- Ericka M. Wheeler, pre-med with majors in history and English, Millsaps College
- Russell C. Bogue, politics, University of Virginia
- Andrew N. Kaplan, political science, Brown
- Jennifer C. Hebert, biological basis of behaviour, University of Pennsylvania
- Hannah G. Schneider, Russian, Georgetown
- Machmud A. Makhmudov, politics, Oberlin
- Leah S. Michalove, Middle Eastern and South Asian studies, Emory
- Zachary S. Fine, art history, New York University
- Thomas M. Carroll, biochemistry and cell biology, as well as classical studies, Rice
- Ilhan A. Dahir, English and political science, Ohio State
- Ashley E. Orr, mathematics and economics, Youngstown State University
- Sarah B. Kovan, human biology and comparative cultures and politics, Michigan State
- Colin T. Higgins, geography, history, and environmental studies, University of Wisconsin
- Jeffrey Ding, Chinese, economics, and political science, University of Iowa
- Emily M. Mediate, Africana studies, University of Notre Dame
- Rachel E. Mullin, political science and history, College of Saint Benedict
- Megan G. Musilli, mathematics, US Naval Academy
