This Map Shows Where There Are The Most Eligible Bachelors For Unmarried Women

A great new interactive graphic from the Pew Research Center shows which cities are best for single men and women looking to settle down.

What’s particularly interesting about the data used for this map is that it doesn’t just take into account the ratio of men to women in a particular area, rather it looks at unmarried men and women from ages 25 to 34 who are employed, giving a more accurate look at what Pew calls “the marriage market.”

There is one caveat — Pew wasn’t able to calculate statistics for about a third of US metro areas because there was a mismatch between geographic boundaries from the data files they used. Statistics aren’t available for some less-populated areas.

For women looking to marry, coastal California and some parts of the US have high ratios of unmarried men to unmarried women.

For men, the South presents good prospects, with high ratios of unmarried women to unmarried men.

Men are going to have a much harder time than women in finding a partner who’s employed. There doesn’t appear to be a single metro area that’s shown on Pew’s map where employed, unmarried women outnumber employed, unmarried men.

Check out the interactive map, and scroll over a metro area for a more detailed look at the numbers:

