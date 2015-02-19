Here's where the worst drink drivers are on the road in NSW

Photo: Chris McGrath/ Getty.

The 10 worst drink-driving locations in New South Wales have been revealed, and Sydney’s Northern Beaches tops the list.

Over 12 months January 2014, 21,865 people were detected drink-driving from 6,567,926 random breath-tests across NSW.

While the one-in-285 result is a drop on 2013’s figures.

But perhaps it has something to do with relaxed seaside lifestyles, but not far behind the northern beaches for the most arrests is far northern NSW coastal region of Tweed-Byron. The far north is dominates the list with the adjacent regions of Coffs/Clarence and Richmond, around Lismore and Ballina, in 3rd and 4th place on the list of shame.

Here they are.

1. The Northern Beaches with 759 charged. 2. The Tweed/Byron area with 753 charged. 3. The Coffs/Clarence area with 672 charged. 4. Richmond with 657 charged. 5. Brisbane Waters with 546 charged. 6. Newcastle City with 545 charged. 7. Lake Macquarie with 511 charged. 8. Lake Illawarra with 460 charged. 9. The Mid North Coast with 454 charged. 10. The St George area with 431 charged.>

During this time police also carried out a targeted drink-driving blitz known as Operation Saturation, which ran from February 7 to 18, and reduced the number of serious injury and fatal crashes on NSW roads by 38% from 692 in 2014 to 431 this year according to Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner John Hartley.

“[It] shows this operation has been both effective as a deterrent to poor driver behaviour… [and] is a strong indicator that the community finds drink driving socially unacceptable,” he said.

