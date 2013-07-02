Here's Where The 'Stateless' Edward Snowden Might Be Sleeping

Russia says U.S. national security leaker Edward Snowden is still holed up in the “transit area” of Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport.



What’s the “transit area”?

It’s a sort of no-man’s-land between aeroplane landing gates and the Russian customs desks where travellers officially enter the country.

The “transit area” is on Russian soil, obviously, but it’s not technically “in Russia,” which is why Russia can claim with a straight face that Snowden isn’t really in Russia.

So, what is the “transit area” like?

Judging from the Reuters pictures below, it’s not bad!

It’s not clear what Snowden eats, or who’s paying his room and board or cleaning up after him, but there are apparently “capsules” for him to sleep in.

And judging by yesterday’s public statement from Snowden (which may or may not have been written by Snowden), he appears to be able to communicate with the outside world.

So, although Snowden had probably hoped by now to be safely ensconced in a country that doesn’t like the United States, he could certainly be doing a lot worse.

