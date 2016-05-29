See inside the $5.3 million Washington, DC home the Obamas will move into after they leave the White House

It’s not the White House, but it will do.
According to Politico, the Obamas have settled on a post-Pennsylvania Avenue house to call home after the president leaves office at the end of this year. They will lease the home until their youngest daughter, Sasha, leaves high school.
The home was originally listed for sale at $5.3 million before going off the market in May.
Though it’s smaller than their current, more famous abode, it’s still a lavish residence in a desirable area of the nation’s capital. It’s also historical — built in 1928 — with 8,200 square feet and nine bedrooms.
It’s being leased to the Obamas by former President Bill Clinton’s press secretary, Joe Lockhart.
