See inside the $5.3 million Washington, DC home the Obamas will move into after they leave the White House

Dennis Green
Obama Post White HouseRedFinHistoric touches flood the mansion, which dates back to 1928.

It’s not the White House, but it will do.

According to Politico, the Obamas have settled on a post-Pennsylvania Avenue house to call home after the president leaves office at the end of this year. They will lease the home until their youngest daughter, Sasha, leaves high school.

The home was originally listed for sale at $5.3 million before going off the market in May.

Though it’s smaller than their current, more famous abode, it’s still a lavish residence in a desirable area of the nation’s capital. It’s also historical — built in 1928 — with 8,200 square feet and nine bedrooms.

It’s being leased to the Obamas by former President Bill Clinton’s press secretary, Joe Lockhart.

The Obamas are trading white for brick at their newly leased mansion in the Karolama section of DC.

It's completely gated and private, though it sits close to the road.

RedFin

The gated driveway has plenty of space for Secret Service vehicles.

RedFin

Fake gas lanterns flank the entrance.

RedFin

Going inside is a bit like stepping back in time.

RedFin

The living room is appropriately stately.

RedFin

The fireplace and mantle, especially, lend the home a rustic charm.

RedFin

There are ample seating areas throughout the space.

RedFin

The family room has a wall of sunny windows overlooking the garden out back.

RedFin

The real family room is downstairs, though.

RedFin

The kitchen is bright and updated, with marble countertops and luxury appliances.

Redfin

It's also quite long.

RedFin

Next to that is a large dining room -- perfect for dinner parties.

RedFin

Upstairs, the master suite has an attached sitting area...

RedFin

A dressing room...

RedFin

A study...

RedFin

And plenty of bathroom space.

RedFin

There are nine bedrooms in the home in total.

RedFin

There's also another study upstairs, but the Oval Office it is not.

Redfin

The laundry room in the basement doubles as a second kitchen.

RedFin

Out back, the neat garden has plenty of room for relaxing and sunning outdoors.

RedFin

