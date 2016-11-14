See inside the $7 million Washington, DC, home that the Obamas will move into after they leave the White House

It’s not the White House, but it will do.
The Obamas settled on a post-Pennsylvania Avenue house to call home after the president leaves office at the end of this year, according to Politico. They will lease the home until their younger daughter, Sasha, finishes high school.
The home was listed for sale at $7 million before going off the market in May.
Though it’s smaller than their current, more famous abode, it’s still a lavish residence in a desirable area of the nation’s capital. It was built in 1928, with 8,200 square feet and nine bedrooms.
It’s being leased to the Obamas by Joe Lockhart, former President Bill Clinton’s White House press secretary.
