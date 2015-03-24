Here's where the most popular animated movies are set

Ever wonder where your favourite animated movies are actually set?

Designer Martin Vargic of Halcyon Maps created this infographic to show exactly where the 124 most popular animated films of all time took place.

“All locations were either explicitly stated/shown in the movies, derived from the evidence within the movie, or derived from the original work the movie was based in,” Vargic wrote on Halcyon Maps.

Vargic also noted that movies that took place in a radically different universe — such as “Treasure Planet” and “Wreck-it-ralph” — were not included on the map.

Check it out below.

Let’s zoom-in on the key so it’s a bit easier to read:

Many of the movies were set in North America.

There are a few films that have obvious settings — “Bee Movie,” “Lilo and Stitch,” and “The Princess and the Frog” — but other such as “Bambi” are a bit less clear.

“Placing some of the movies on the map was very difficult and required a lot of research (including looking through fan theories or studying where are various animal species geographically distributed),” Vargic wrote.

The majority of the films were set in North America and Europe, but there are a few other clusters around the map. All of the Studio Ghibli animated films — Ponyo, Spirited Away, My Neighbour Totoro, Princess Mononoke, and The Wind Rises — were set in Japan.

The list of 124 movies was chosen based on the best grossing animated movies of all time, but it is also significantly based upon thetop 100 animated movies list from Rotten Tomatoes, according toVargic

Here is the full list.

1.101 Dalmatians — English countryside

2.A Bug’s Life — Texas/Mexico border

3.A Goofy Movie — New York

4.Akira — Tokyo

5.Aladdin — At the Jordan River

6.Alice in Wonderland — English countryside

7.Anastasia — St.Petersburg

8.Antz — New York

9.Arthur Christmas — North Pole

10.Atlantis: The Lost Empire — Atlantic Ocean

11.Bambi — Western US/Canada border

12.Beauty and the Beast — middle France

13.Bee Movie — New York

14.Beowulf — south Sweden (Götaland)

15.Big Hero 6 — San Francisco

16.Bolt — Los Angeles and New York

17.Brave — Scotland

18.Brother Bear — Alaska

19.Cars — Arizona/Nevada

20.Cars 2 — London(and numerous other locations)

21.Cinderella — south France

22.Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs — Bermuda

24.Coraline — Ashland, Oregon

25.Corpse Bride — rural France(possibly England)

26.Despicable Me — Albukerque, New Mexico (and numerous other locations)

27.DuckTales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp — north California coast (and numerous other locations)

28.Dumbo — Florida

29.El Dorado — south Mexico

30.The Emperor’s New Groove -Peru

31.Epic — Connecticut

32.Ernest and Celestine — Belgium

33.Finding Nemo — Sydney, Australia

34.Fantastic Mr.Fox — north England

35.Flushed Away — London, UK

36.From Up on the Poppy Hill — Tokyo

37.Frozen — south Norway

38.Happy Feet — near Adelie Land, Antarctica

39.Happy Feet 2 — near Adelie Land, Antarctica

40.Hercules — Greece

41.Home on the Range — Nevada

42.Hotel Transylvania — Romania(Transylvania)

43.How to Train Your Dragon — Hebrides

44.The Hunchback of Notre Dame — Paris

45.Chicken Little — US midwest

46.Chicken Run — northwest England

47.Ice Age — Alaska

48.James and the Giant Peach — chiefly New York

49.Kung Fu Panda — rural south China

50.Kung Fu Panda 2 — south China coast

51.Lady and the Tramp — New England

52.Lilo and Stitch — Kauai, Hawaii

53.Lion King — East African Rift

54.The Little Mermaid — Danish Virgin Islands

55.Madagascar — New York and Madagascar

56.Madagascar 2 — Near the Nyiragongo volcano

57.Madagascar 3 — Monaco (and other locations)

58.Mary and Max — Melbourne

59.Megamind — Michigan

60.Meet the Robinsons — south Canada

61.Millenium Actress — south Japan

62.Monsters vs Aliens — San Francisco

63.Mulan — Beijing, north China

64.My Neighbour Totoro — Tokyo

65.Over the Hedge — east Oregon

66.The Owls of Ga’hoole — south Australia / Tasmania

67.ParaNorman — Massachusetts

68.Persepolis — Tehran, Iran

69.Pinocchio — Collodi, Italy

70.Peter Pan — US Midwest

71.Planes — Ohio

72.Pocahontas — Virginia

73.Polar Express — North Pole

74.Ponyo — Japan

75.Princess and the Frog

76.Prince of Egypt — Sinai peninsula, Egypt

77.Princess Mononoke — north Japan

78.Puss in Boots — Andalusia, Spain

79.Rango — Nevada

80.Ratatouille — Paris, France

81.Rio — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

82.Rio 2 — Amazon rainforest, Brazil

83.Rise of the Guardians — North Pole

84.Robin Hood — Sherwood Forest, England

85.Romeo and Juliet: Sealed with a Kiss

86.Shark Bait — near Dominican Republic

87.Shark Tale — the Bahamas

88.Shrek — Germany

89.Sleeping Beauty — middle France

90.Snow White — Germany

91.Song of the Sea — Ireland

92.South Park: Bigger Longer & Uncut — Colorado

93.Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron — Dakota region

94.Spirited Away — Japan

95.Surf’s Up — French Polynesia

96.Tangled — Bodensee, Germany

97.Tarzan — Gabon

98.Teacher’s Pet — Florida

99.The Adventures of Tintin — Morocco (and other locations)

100.The Incredibles — Chicago

101.The Iron Giant — Maine

102.The Jungle Book — middle India

103.The Great Mouse Detective — London

104.The Illusionist — north Scotland

105.The Rescuers — US south coast

106.The Rescuers Down Under — Australian outback

107.The Secret World of Arrietty — Japan

108.The Simpsons Movie — Oregon and Alaska

109.The Smurfs — New York

110.The Smurfs 2 — Paris

111.The Wild — New York and Mozambique coast

112.The Wind Rises — Tokyo, Japan

113.Tokyo Godfathers — Tokyo, Japan

114.Toy Story — Ohio

115.Triplets of Belleville — France and New York (in an alternate universe)

116.Turbo — Los Angeles

117.Up — Angel Falls, Venezuela

118.Yogi Bear — Yellowstone Park, Wyoming

119.Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit — English countryside

120.Waltz with Bashir — Lebanon

121.Who Framed Roger Rabbit — Los Angeles

122.Winnie the Pooh — south England

