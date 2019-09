Here's Where The FOMC Members Stand On The Most Crucial Question Of The Day

Here’s a very useful table from Calculated Risk on where the various FOMC members stand on the QE question. As you can see, the YES votes clearly dominate.



Person, PositionFOMC MembershipQE2 Position Ben S. Bernanke, Board of Governors, Chairman FOMC Yes Janet L. Yellen, Fed Vice Chairman, Board of Governors FOMC Yes William C. Dudley, New York, FOMC Vice Chairman FOMC Yes James Bullard, St. Louis FOMC Yes Elizabeth A. Duke, Board of Governors FOMC Yes (probably) Thomas M. Hoenig, Kansas City FOMC No Sandra Pianalto, Cleveland FOMC Yes Sarah Bloom Raskin, Board of Governors FOMC Yes (probably) Eric S. Rosengren, Boston FOMC Yes Daniel K. Tarullo, Board of Governors FOMC Yes (probably) Kevin M. Warsh, Board of Governors FOMC Undecided Charles L. Evans, Chicago Alternate Yes Richard W. Fisher, Dallas Alternate Undecided Narayana Kocherlakota, Minneapolis Alternate Undecided Charles I. Plosser, Philadelphia Alternate No Christine M. Cumming, First Vice President, New York Alternate Unknown

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.