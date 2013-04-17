Here's Where Teens Spend All Their Money

There’s no better way to predict where shopping trends are heading than poking your nose around a high school lunch room.



Thankfully you don’t have to. A new survey by research firm Piper Jaffrey polled more than 8,000 teenagers on everything from where they eat, to which headphones they use when they tune out Science class.

Most noteworthy is the fact that teens still rely on their parents for more than half of their spending money. That might explain why they’ve started to embrace some new “grown up” shopping habits –– namely, organic eating and discount shopping.

