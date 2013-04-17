Here's Where Teens Spend All Their Money

There’s no better way to predict where shopping trends are heading than poking your nose around a high school lunch room.
Thankfully you don’t have to. A new survey by research firm Piper Jaffrey polled more than 8,000 teenagers on everything from where they eat, to which headphones they use when they tune out Science class.
Most noteworthy is the fact that teens still rely on their parents for more than half of their spending money. That might explain why they’ve started to embrace some new “grown up” shopping habits –– namely, organic eating and discount shopping.
More than two-thirds of teenage girls said they shop at low-budget stores and outlets, along with 55% of boys.
When they splurge on name brands, Nike is the clear favourite. It's held the No. 1 spot in brand preference by upper-income teens in the past five surveys.
Meanwhile Hollister lost 17% of its clientele and one-third of girls said they stopped wearing Aeropostale.
The hottest trend in high school are hands down Nike's Air Jordans for the boys and Lululemon's infamous yoga pants for the ladies. Each garnered 10% or more of teens' votes.
When it comes to food, more than 40% said they've purchased organic food so far this year, compared to 33% in 2011.
For eating out, about 41% said they prefer quick service dining options and 15% like fast casual options best.
Twice as many teens said they'd rather tune out class with Beats headphones by Dr. Dre over Apple's ear buds.
But smartphones are old news compared to tablets. Nearly 70% said they own an iPad and the 20% who don't have a tablet said they plan to buy one in the next six months.
Teens still dig video games. Half said they planned to pick up a new PS4 and Xbox 720 when they launch later this year.
For movies, more than 50% of teens rely on Netflix subscriptions to watch the latest flicks. In-store rentals could barely keep up with 29% of the vote. Just 19% preferred movie rental kiosks like Redbox.
