Here's where Macquarie sees bulk, base and precious metals prices in the years ahead

The rally in bulk commodity prices this year has the markets talking.

It’s been a phenomenal, and to most, largely unexpected surprise, easily surpassing even the most bullish forecasts that were premised on price support arriving from capacity reduction measures being introduced in China.

Coking coal, thermal coal and iron ore, in particular, have literally risen from the ashes.

Now, given signs that the rally may be at or nearing its end in the bulks, the question everyone is asking is whether an equally large decline will follow next, or if the gains can be sustained?

No one really knows the answer, but some have been brave to put out forecasts as to what will happen next.

Macquarie Research is one group which has put its hand up to say where prices are going, releasing updated forecasts for not only bulk commodities but also base and precious metals in a research note released on Tuesday.

Here are its average price forecasts for 2017 and 2018, along with the variance to current spot prices:

In a word it says that prices are going lower. Perhaps two words if you want to use significantly lower.

A positive variance figure indicates how far it expects prices to fall from current spot prices while a negative variance indicates that its expects prices to move higher from the levels seen right now.

“We do not believe that current spot prices are sustainable in the medium to long-term,” Macquarie says.

However, it admits that there are “material upside risks” to its base case forecasts.

“Recent moves in spot prices, particularly for bulk commodities, have widened the gap between our base case commodity price forecasts and spot prices,” it says.

“We note that current spot hard coking coal prices are around 90% and 150% higher than our FY17 and FY18 forecast respectively while spot manganese ore prices are 120% and 165% higher than our FY17 and FY18 forecasts respectively.

“Thermal coal and iron ore spot prices are 40-80% higher than our forecast for the next two years while aluminium prices are 16% and 22% higher respectively.”

Macquarie says that earnings upside risks for miners are significant should spot prices remain at current levels.

“Running spot prices translates to 30% upgrades to FY17 earnings for Rio Tinto, +80% for BHP Billiton and New Hope Corporation and over 100% for South32, Fortescue Metals Group and White Haven Coal,” says Macquarie.

“Upgrades to free cash flow at spot prices are also significant with BHP and RIO generating $US3.4bn and $US2.1bn more free cash flow in FY17, while FMG and S32 generate $US900m and $US2.0bn more free cash flow.”

Macquarie also suggests that “if spot prices maintain current levels for an extended period then we believe upgrades to capital expenditure plans are highly likely”.

While this is not what it expects, this is what could occur should the prices plateau from here.

The actions of China — the world’s largest commodity consumer — along with fiscal policy under US president-elect Donald Trump, will likely dictate whether the upside risks to prices will play out in the years ahead.

