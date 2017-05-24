Here's where job vacancies in Australia are increasing the most -- and where they aren't

Courtesy of the latest Internet Vacancy Index (IVI) released by the Australia’s Department of Employment, here’s where job vacancies grew — and where they didn’t — over the past 12 months in Australia.

Source: Department of Employment

The lighter the colour, the stronger growth in vacancies has been. Dark blue shading indicates areas where vacancies declined over the past 12 months.

According to the government, while many regional areas saw vacancy levels increase, they actually fell in five of Australia’s eight capital cities in the 12 months to April, including in Sydney.

“The strongest falls were recorded in Darwin (14.3%), followed by Sydney (6.5%), Hobart and Southeast Tasmania (4.0%), Brisbane (2.6%) and Perth (0.1%),” it said.

“The three capital cities to record increases were Adelaide (10.3%), Canberra and ACT (1.7%) and Melbourne (1.4%).

Of the 37 regions monitored, it said that the strongest growth was recorded in Port Augusta and Eyre Peninsula in South Australia where they jumped by 67.7%. While a massive increase, the government cautioned that it came off a low base with total advertisements in the region still down 28.6% on five years ago.

From a national perspective, total vacancies rose by 0.1% to 166,700 in trend terms in April, leaving them 1.1% higher than a year earlier.

That indicates that labour market conditions, at least from a national perspective, are improving slowly — an outcome that largely fits with recent alternate labour market indicators such as ANZ job ads, Westpac unemployment expectations and the official jobs report released by the ABS.

This table from report shows the monthly change, annual change and total number of vacancies recorded by state and territory in April.

Source: Department of Employment

And this table shows the same information, only by specific industry.

Source: Department of Employment

The IVI is based on a count of online job advertisements newly lodged on SEEK, CareerOne and Australian JobSearch during a particular month.

The government says that it “does not reflect the total number of job advertisements in the labour market as it does not include jobs advertised through other online job boards, employer websites, word of mouth, in newspapers, and advertisements in shop windows.”

It also says that the index does not take account of multiple positions being advertised in a single job advertisement.

