Here's Where Ivy League Students Go When They Graduate [Presentation]

College grads today are still heading to Wall Street and law school in droves. In an uncertain economy, it seems like a surer path.But Venture for America — essentially Teach for America for aspiring entrepreneurs — is trying to change that. It’s a new organisation that recruits college students to work for startups and early-stage companies in low-cost cities like Detroit and New Orleans for two years. The new grads then compete for $100,000 in seed money.



VFA has big-name investors on its board, like David Tisch and Mike Katz, and its founder, Andrew Yang, recently sat down with President Obama.

Earlier this month we attended its big summer celebration in New York City, where Yang gave a presentation on his bold plans for VFA, and how he’s trying to change where college students head after graduation.

