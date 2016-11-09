Here's where investors have been putting their money to work in 2016

Photo: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

If you’re been wondering where investors have been shifting their capital this year, you’re in luck.

Courtesy of Deutsche Bank’s market researchers Andreas Bruckner, Sebastian Raedler, Wolf von Rotberg and Tom Pearce, we now know the answer.

This heat map from the bank, using data provided by EPFR Global, shows capital flows into a variety of funds, ranging from stocks to bonds to emerging and developed markets.

It shows cumulative flows seen so far in 2016 as a percentage of funds under management, comparing the results this year to the trends seen all the way back to 2006.

There’s been a clear winner so far this year: bonds, in particularly in emerging markets.

At the other end of the spectrum, stocks, broadly, have been on the nose, particularly in Europe. Had it not been for EFT buying in stocks, which is incorporated into figures, the decline in stock funds would have been far larger, coming in at -4.5%, according to Deutsche.

But perhaps these trends are about to change.

Deutsche reports that flows into European stock funds rose last week for the first time in 38 weeks, halting the enormous outflow at $US100 billion.

And, according to research released by ANZ Bank earlier this week, foreign fund flows out of emerging market assets in Asia, particularly in bonds, registered the largest decline since August last year in October.

There’s tentative signs that the trades that worked earlier this year may be coming to an end, with investors starting to switch out of those assets that performed well in favour of beaten down sectors.

One suspects that whether that trend becomes more pronounced will be determined by the US election result, something that is likely to be known later Wednesday in Asia.

