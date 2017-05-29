Here's where the construction boom is in Australia

Photo: iStock

Australia has been on an epic residential building boom in recent years, constructing more homes than ever before in the 2015/16 financial year.

And nowhere has this been more evident than in the locations listed below.

Courtesy of Australia’s Housing Industry Association (HIA), it shows Australia’s top 20 residential building “hotspots” for the 2015/16 financial year.

Here’s the list released in a report from the group over the weekend.

Source: HIA

The HIA deems a “hotspot” to be a region where population grew above the 1.4% national average and where at least $150 million worth of residential building was approved during the year.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the group found that nine of the top 20 Hotspots were in New South Wales, with a further four and three located in Victoria and Queensland resectively.

And many of those were in inner-city regions, courtesy of an unprecedented level of apartment construction in these locations.

Pimpama, sandwiched between the Gold Coast and Brisbane in Southeast Queensland, was deemed to be the hottest of the hotspots in the 2015/16 financial year, logging population growth of 35.1% with $340.2 million worth of dwellings approved.

Cobitty-Leppington in Sydney’s Southwestern fringe, along with Palmerston in Darwin, took out second and third spots respectively.

Inner-city locations such as Docklands and Southbank in Melbourne, and Waterloo-Beaconsfield in Sydney, also made the top ten list.

While residential building activity across the broader Australian economy looks set to slow in the years ahead — building approvals have been trending lower, particularly for apartments, while the value of residential construction work done in the March quarter of this year fell — the HIA is forecasting that the decline will be modest, leaving total residential construction at elevated levels.

“Even though new dwelling starts will decline over the next couple of years, the annual volume of new home starts is not likely to fall below 173,000 at any stage,” the group said in early March this year.

“By any standard, this is still a very robust level of activity.”

Source: HIA

