Here's where Apple really makes money

Apple reported its third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, announcing an astounding $US49.6 billion in revenue.

Although iPhone sales were lower than expected, they still made up more than half the company’s revenue for the quarter. We created this graphic to show where the rest of the money comes from.

