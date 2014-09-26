Here's Where Apple Bend Tests The iPhone 6

CNBC Where the (testing) magic happens.

In response to the iPhone 6 Plus’ bending problems — now known as BendGate — Apple invited CNBC and other outlets to visit its iPhone testing center in Cupertino, California.

CNBC’s video doesn’t show much — it’s clear its crew was only allowed to shoot the facility from certain (i.e. two) angles.

Essentially, viewers see a machine that applies pressure to the iPhone repeatedly.

Apple told CNBC the iPhone 6 was tested over 15,000 times before being made available to consumers.

Apple’s SVP of Marketing Phil Schiller said Apple had receieved just nine complaints from the roughly 10 million iPhone 6 owners in the US.

The testing facility isn’t anything special. In fact, it resembles this description of Samsung’s smartphone testing facility:

When I visited Samsung in Korea this year I saw where they test phones. They have mechanical butts that sit on devices over and over.

Here’s an up-close shot of that testing facility (no mechanical butts, though):

A photo from my trip to Samsung’s testing labs earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/kyEHFvjJns

Check out the full video from CNBC:

