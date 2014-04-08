Here's Where Americans Think Ukraine Is

Washington Post blog The Monkey Cage published a concerning map Monday that shows how many Americans have no idea where Ukraine is located on a world map.

Political scientists from Dartmouth College, Harvard University, and Princeton University surveyed 2,066 Americans last month and asked what action they wanted the U.S. to take in Ukraine. The survey also asked respondents to locate the embattled country on a map.

Here are the results (we’re republishing the map here with permission from the researchers):

Each dot represents the location where a survey respondent situated Ukraine. The colour represents how far off each dot is from the actual location, with red representing the most accurate responses.

Only one in six Americans were able to accurately place Ukraine on a map.

What’s more is that the farther a respondents’ guesses were from Ukraine, the more they wanted the U.S. to intervene with military force, according to the researchers. This is despite the fact that two-thirds of Americans report following the conflict in Ukraine “somewhat closely.”

