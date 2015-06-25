Here's where Americans are most likely to die from gun shots

As last week’s tragic shooting showed, guns remain an entrenched — and accessible — part of American life.

According to the Center for Disease Control, 33,636 people died due to gun-related causes in 2013, the year with the most recent data.

The national average is 10.6 gun deaths per 100,000 residents.

But that number varies widely from state to state.

The Kaiser Family Foundation assembled a table of statistics from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on 2013 mortality rates from firearms in each state. Kaiser combined together various firearm-related causes of death, including assault by firearm, police shootings, suicide by firearm, and accidental discharges.

Some highlights:

• States with the highest rate include Alaska (19.8) and Lousiana (19.3). Alaska doesn’t require residents to have a permit for carrying concealed weapons, while Louisiana does (but has fairly permissive gun laws otherwise). • States with the lowest rate include Massachusetts (3.1) and Hawaii (2.6). Both states have some of the strictest gun control laws in the country.

This map shows how many gun-related deaths per 100,000 residents there were in each state in 2013:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.