Here's Where All That Talent Leaving Google Ends Up

Google is one of the best technology companies, with some of the most enviable perks in the world.And yet, it has still lost thousands of employees, according to data from LinkedIn.



We did a search on LinkedIn for Google, using “past company” as a filter. From there we tracked down where all the former Googlers are landing.

Where the Googlers end up might surprise you.

Zynga's crazy office and mad growth has attracted a big batch of Googlers Former Googlers: 52 Zynga is a social gaming juggernaut that's been on a hot streak on the public markets after it was discovered that it's responsible for 12 per cent of Facebook's revenue. The company is also building games for Google's social network, Google+. Cisco Systems is also a top draw... wait, what? Former Googlers: 82 It looks like a bunch of Googlers also end up at Cisco. You know -- the company behind those wireless routers you probably already use. A bunch are headed back to school at Stanford University Former Googlers: 95 It looks like Googlers aren't all done with school just yet, though. A bunch of former Google employees also went back to nearby Stanford to continue graduate programs or Ph. D. programs, based on LinkedIn. Amazon is the first triple-digit Google landing zone. Former Googlers: 118 At first glance, Amazon appears to be snatching away a lot of Google's software development talent too. But it makes sense given that the Kindle Fire is running on a forked version of Android -- so Amazon has some incentive to pull in former Google engineers. Twitter's taking in a bunch, despite its reputation of being a wild west. Former Googlers: 134 This was pretty much to be expected, given how popular Twitter is as a spot for engineers. But we've heard Twitter is kind of a wild west, which is probably keeping them from poaching away an enormous amount of Google's talent. Yahoo is another surprise landing spot for former Googlers. Former Googlers: 139 This one might surprise you, given how much craziness is going on at Yahoo right now. But Yahoo is still a $20 billion company, and is in the process of a huge restructuring at the top level -- so things might be looking better for the company now. LinkedIn, one of last year's hottest IPOs, has attracted a bunch of Googlers. Former Googlers: 149 This one might be a little biased, given that we're mining the data from LinkedIn. But It was one of the most successful IPOs last year and led to a huge payout for many of its early employees. The company is now worth nearly $9 billion. Apple's juggernaut status is a top draw for Googlers. Former Googlers: 156 Surprise! Apple, the most valuable company in the world, also pulls a lot of talent from Google. But seriously, who wouldn't want to work at a place where you know your products are used by tens of millions of people every day? Microsoft is also keeping tabs on former Googlers and hiring them. Former Googlers: 280 Microsoft is also in the process of taking huge shots at Google. It has its own search engine, Bing, and it's also taking a huge bet on Windows Phone 7 as a competitor to the likes of the iPhone and Android devices. Facebook is the most popular spot among former Googlers — by a huge margin. Former Googlers: 453 Facebook is the hottest company in technology right now, after finally filing for an initial public offering where it plans to raise $5 billion. Facebook's IPO will create a thousand millionaires. You can bet a big chunk of them will be former Googlers. Planning on leaving Google? Check out the 14 things Googles employee should do before they leave →

