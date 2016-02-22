Here's when you'll be able to buy Samsung's new Galaxy S7 in Australia

Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge were both announced this morning at Mobile World Congress, with Samsung finally making the Galaxy fans have been asking for.

The two phones will be available to pre-order in Australia from 26 February and on sale from 11 March. Prices start at $1,149 for the Galaxy S7 and $1,249 for the Galaxy S7 Edge. If you pre-order the device, Samsung will even throw in a free set of Gear VR goggles for you.

The three biggest highlights for die-hard Samsung fans is that it has both a waterproof design (for up to 30 minutes), expandable storage and a 3000mAh battery in the S7 and 3500mAh battery in the S7 edge. Both those batteries are up massively over their predecessors, which combined with more efficient processors should mean a much better battery life.

While on the front, the S7 features the same 5.1-inch AMOLED screen as the Galaxy S6 does, the S7 edge has a 5.5-inch screen, and both feature quad HD resolution. The phones also have a bit of a curved design on the rear this year, much the same as the Galaxy Note 5 does, making it way easier to hold.

The phones will be available in three colours in Australia: black, silver and gold.

On the inside, there’s an updated version of Samsung’s Exynos octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM. Unfortunately Australia misses out on the dual-sim model which comes extra handy if you want extra data from another, cheaper carrier or when travelling.

There are also big changes to the camera, which actually drops resolution from 16-megapixels down to 12, which no doubt will cause headaches for the marketing department. But because of that, Samsung says it has allowed it to use larger pixels that let in 56% more light than last year’s phone resulting in better low light pictures. This, combined with the f/1.7 aperture means it lets in 95% more light which is crazy impressive when you consider how good last year’s phone already was at low light photography. Samsung says it will focus three times quicker than before too.

Photo: Gizmodo/Campbell Simpson

Software wise, it will be launching with the latest Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Samsung’s traditional Touchwiz over the top. Its biggest software trick is an always-on display which shows the time and date even with the screen off while using very minimal battery. LG’s G5, which was also announced today, includes a similar feature.

Samsung gave us a tiny bit more detail on Samsung Pay saying that it will be launch later this year, which means after March 11. At this stage the only announced partner is American Express, much the same as Apple Pay.

Now read: Samsung has made the Galaxy fans have been waiting for

