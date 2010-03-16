Moody's Presents: Here's How To Know When Your AAA-Sovereign Is Going Bust

Gregory White
Sovereign debt scenarios are pointing towards doubt where the market has usually had the most confidence, namely U.S. and European debt.But even though these countries have become increasingly difficult to rate, Moody’s points to scenarios where things could go bad, or much much worse.

And while some of the traditional powerhouses may suffer, the cleaned up Scandinavians may be the place to hide in low risk bonds.

See when various countries are at risk of going bust >

Here's How Moody's Maps Out State's Slide From AAA

Source: Moody's via Zero Hedge

Germany: Bunds still a good bet, at least until 2013.

Source: Moody's via Zero Hedge

France: Safe at least through 2012, but beware of 2013 tail risk scenario.

Source: Moody's via Zero Hedge

UK: The trend is downward, but you should be safe through 2011.

Source: Moody's via Zero Hedge

USA General Government: If you're bullish, pull out in 2013. Otherwise, pencil it in for 2011.

Source: Moody's via Zero Hedge

USA Federal Government: Things look particularly bad for the Federal government after 2012.

Source: Moody's via Zero Hedge

Spain: Things are not looking favourable in Spain's future. Proceed with extreme caution.

Source: Moody's via Zero Hedge

Low growth is going to exacerbate worries in the UK and Spain.

Source: Moody's via Zero Hedge

Finland: Trend line is bad for Finland, but not at a high pace.

Source: Moody's via Zero Hedge

Sweden: Baseline points to dramatic improvements.

Source: Moody's via Zero Hedge

Norway: Debt is growing but interest is sure to remain low.

Source: Moody's via Zero Hedge

Denmark: A bit mixed but worsening sure not to accelerate too rapidly.

Source: Moody's via Zero Hedge

Comparative Trajectories: Scandinavia is the safe spot.

Source: Moody's via Zero Hedge

