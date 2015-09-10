Here's when you can pre-order the next iPhone

Apple said on Wednesday that it would start accepting pre-orders for its newest smartphones, the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus on Saturday, September 12.

Like last year’s iPhone 6, the iPhone 6S starts at $US199 for 16GB of storage and the 6s Plus starts at $US299 with a two-year contract. Monthly instalment plans will vary across carriers, and Apple has its own program that lets you pay a small amount each month and upgrade once a year.

This story is developing…

