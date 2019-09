Here's When The Knock-Out Stage World Cup Games Are On In Australia

Even though Australia’s out of the World Cup, there are still some good games coming up in the knock-out round this week.

It starts Sunday, June 29 and continues until the final on Monday, July 14.

Here’s the full TV schedule. All times are Australia Eastern Standard Time (AEST).

Sunday, June 29

Brazil vs. Chile ( 2 a.m., SBS)

Colombia vs. Uruguay (6 a.m., SBS)

Monday, June 30

Netherlands vs. Mexico (2 a.m., SBS)

Costa Rica vs. Greece (6 a.m., SBS)

Tuesday, July 1

France vs. Nigeria (2 a.m., SBS)

Germany vs. Algeria (6 a.m., SBS)

Wednesday, July 2

Argentina vs. Switzerland (2 a.m., SBS)

USA vs. Belgium (6 a.m., SBS)

Quarterfinals

Saturday, July 5

France/Nigeria winner vs. Germany/Algeria winner (2 a.m., SBS)

Brazil/Chile winner vs. Colombia/Uruguay winner (6 a.m., SBS)

Sunday, July 6

USA/Belgium winner vs. Argentina/Switzerland winner (6 a.m., SBS)

Costa Rica/Greece winner vs. Netherlands/Mexico winner (2 a.m., SBS)

Semifinals

Wednesday, July 9

Brazil/Chile/Colombia/Uruguay vs. France/Nigeria/Germany Algeria (6 a.m., SBS)

Thursday, July 10

Netherlands/Mexico/Costa Rica/Greece vs. Argentina/Switzerland/USA/Belgium (6 a.m., SBS)

Third-place match: Sunday, July 13 (6 a.m., SBS)

Final: Monday, July 14 (5 a.m., SBS)

