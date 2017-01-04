Here's when major central banks will deliver monetary policy decisions in 2017

Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images

While it may be the start of a new year, one constant theme for markets remains the same — the importance of central banks when it comes to movements in financial markets, particularly the US Federal Reserve.

Their decisions, just like previous years, will ripple across financial markets in 2017, moving every asset class from bonds to currencies, stocks to commodities and everything in between.

Given the continued focus on these institutions, and being January 4, it’s perhaps an opportune time to look at when they’ll be meeting in the year ahead.

That’s exactly what Citi Research’s pan Asia multi-asset team has done, comprising of Siddharth Mathur, Gaurav Garg and Adam Kian Hung Tan, who have produced this excellent-yet-simple table showing when major central banks from Asia, and around the world, will meet in 2017.

The end of January already looms as an important day for global financial markets with the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan scheduled to deliver policy decisions within the space of 48 hours.

