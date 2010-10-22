Here's What's Shocking About The Strength In The Yen

This has sog tto be really frustrating for the yen bears, like Kyle Bass.



Throughout the last several months, certain dollar alternatives have moved in tandem towards all-time highs.

They’re all sold off of late.

You know, like gold:

Or the Swiss Franc:

or even Treasuries (which can’t really be a dollar alternative, but have moved the same way:

But then, the yen (note this is a chart of yen futures, not dollar-yen, which is how it’s normally depicted):

No decline at all! It’s been a rock-solid pillar of strength. Definitely something to watch to see if it keep sup.

