Here's What's Shocking About The Strength In The Yen

Joe Weisenthal

This has sog tto be really frustrating for the yen bears, like Kyle Bass.

Throughout the last several months, certain dollar alternatives have moved in tandem towards all-time highs.

They’re all sold off of late.

You know, like gold:

chart

Or the Swiss Franc:

chart

or even Treasuries (which can’t really be a dollar alternative, but have moved the same way:

chart

But then, the yen (note this is a chart of yen futures, not dollar-yen, which is how it’s normally depicted):

chart

No decline at all! It’s been a rock-solid pillar of strength. Definitely something to watch to see if it keep sup.

