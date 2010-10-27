Here's What's Really Disturbing About The Rand Paul Supporters Who Tackled The Protester

Earlier we posted the video of the Rand Paul supporters tackling a protester in a manner that was unusually violent. Added note: As we made clear in the other video, their behaviour was clearly inappropriate, and it’s worthy of condemnation like all violence.



We don’t think the woman was “stomped” as some have suggested, but here’s what’s really disturbing… The Rand Paul supporters are heard yelling “POLICE! POLICE!”

These are supposed to be ardent libertarians, and they’re calling for law & order officials from the state to come deal with a non-violent protester. Pathetic.



