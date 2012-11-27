Malcolm Gladwell Shares 11 Books He's Reading Right Now

Photo: Dashiell Bennett/Business Insider

A recent book, My Ideal Bookshelf, highlighted by Farnam Street, from Thessaly La Force and Jane Mount takes a look at the novels and non-fiction works that have inspired some of the greatest thinkers, artists, and cultural figures of our time.Here’s how New Yorker columnist and author Malcolm Gladwell described his bookshelf in an excerpt from The Globe and Mail:



“I’m in the middle of writing my new book, which is about power. I’m very interested in the strategies we use to keep people who are powerless in check. And the ways in which the powerless fight back. So I started reading about crime. I’ve probably acquired 150 books for this project. I haven’t read all of them, and I won’t. Some of them I’ll just look at. But that’s the fun part. … these books are markers for the ideas that I’m interested in. That’s why it’s so important to have physical books. When I see my bookshelf expanding, it gives me the illusion that my brain is expanding, too.”

Here are 11 of the books Gladwell lists:

A Family Business, Francis A. Ianni

American Mafia, A History Of Its Rise To Power, Thomas Repetto

But They All Come Back, Jeremy Travis

Black Mafia, Francis A. Ianni

Ride The Razor’s Edge, Carl Breihan

The Business Of Crime, Humbert S. Nelli

Popular Crime, Bill James

The Illusion Of Free Markets, Bernard Harcout

Armed Robbers In Action, Richard Wright and Scott Decker

On The Rock, Alvin Karpis

Texas Tough, Robert Perkinson

