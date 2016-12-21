Here's what's new on Netflix Australia in January

A Series Of Unfortunate Events. Photo: Netflix

Every month Netflix Australia adds a heap of new content. We’ve included a few highlights to watch over Christmas and New Years in case you need a break from gift-giving and face-stuffing.

Here’s what’s coming up in late December and the whole month of January.

Mysterious new series The OA is all about the cross-over of science fiction and the supernatural, and first aired earlier this month to record audiences. If you want to know what all the hype is about, this could be one to watch over the holiday break.

Neil Partick Harris, star of CBS’s How I Met Your Mother is virtually unrecognisable debuting as evil Count Olaf in A Series Of Unfortunate Events, out on the 13th January. The 2004 movie version was based on the first book in the series and starred Jim Carrey.

The new Netflix series will cover all 13 books written by American author David Handler who wrote the novels under the pseudonym Lemony Snicket to create an air of intrigue.

You can check out the trailer below.

The 2016 version of Disney’s classic The Jungle Book airs on 17th January and has lots of voices you may recognise including Bill Murray, Scarlett Johannson, Christopher Walken, Idris Elba and Lupita Nyong’o.

Indian-American actor Neel Sethi got his first acting role as Mowgli and had to take parkour training in preparation for the role.

Murray stars as the bear Baloo, Mowgli’s best friend.

You can check out the trailer below.

Comedian Chelsea Handler will also be coming back in 2017 with her talk show Chelsea, where she’ll be chatting to a whole raft of fresh new guests.

Here’s a full list of the best new shows and films out in January.

What to watch over the holiday break

The OA (on now)

Sense 8: A Chrismas special (23 December)

Trollhunters (23 December)

Chasing Cameron (27 December)

10 All New NYE Countdowns (28 December) Original Series

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments: Season 2 (3 January)

A Series of Unfortunate Events (13 January)

One Day At A Time: Season 1 (6 January)

You Me Her: Season 1 (18 January)

Frontier: Season 1 (20 January)

Terrace House: Aloha State: Season 1: Part 1 (24 January)

Riverdale: Season 1 (27 January) Highlights

Tyrant: Season 2 (1 January)

Inspector Gadget: Season 1 (1 January)

Fargo: Season 1 (26 January)

Suits: Season 5 (Episodes 11-16) (28 January) Movies

Freaky Friday (4 January)

Disney’s The Jungle Book (17 January)

The Karate Kid (18 January)

War Horse (18 January)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (20 January)

Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War (31 January) Original Film

Coin Heist (6 January)

Clinical (13 January)

Take The 10 (20 January)

iBoy (27 January) Comedy

Jane Kirkman: Just Keep Livin’? (3 January)

Jim Caffigan: Cinco (10 January)

Neal Brennan: 3 Mics (17 January)

Christela Alonzo: Lower Classy (24 January)

Gad Gone Wild (24 January) Kids

Tarzan and Jane: Season 1 (6 January)

We’re Lalaloopsy: Season 1 (10 January)

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 2 (20 January)

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh (27 January)

