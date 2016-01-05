Here's what's new on Netflix in January

The talking point of the summer break for Australian Netflix fans is the series Making a Murderer, a 10-part true crime documentary about Steve Avery, an American wrongly convicted of sexual assault who spent 18 years in prison, only to be charged and convicted of murder two years later.

The Netflix-commissioned series was released just before Christmas and has been a compelling and challenging smash hit for the video streaming service as people binge-watched it debating the US legal system and the guilt of its central protagonist.

The first episode was even posted on YouTube, in a clever way to attract new viewers.

The company then started the new year with a bunch of popular old movies, including 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003), two from the cheerleading saga – Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007) and Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009), Catwoman (2004), Ice Age 2: The Meltdown (2006), The Tale of Despereaux (2008), We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011), The Whole Ten Yards (2004), the comedy Meet the Parents (2000) and its sequel Meet the Fockers (2004), Intolerable Cruelty (2003), Nanny McPhee (2006) and Pride and Prejudice (2005).

The Julie Andrews classic, The Sound of Music, is now on Netflix too.

The originals for this month include comedian and actress Chelsea Handler’s new documentary talk series Chelsea Does (from Jan 22), more comedy from Tom Seguar’s Mostly Stories (Jan 8).

For kids, the season 2 of the DreamWorks series Dragons: Race to the Edge goes online Jan 8, while Ever After High: Dragon Games, debuts on Jan 29.

