Here's what's new on Netflix Australia in September

Narcos. Source: Netflix

Things are heating up in September on Netflix, with season 2 of Narcos coming out on the 2nd September. (You can see the trailer for that here.)

Chelsea Handler will be interviewing top celebrities like Star Wars hero Chris Pratt and singer Nick Jonas, and there will be an original doco on Amanda “Foxy Noxy” Knox and Meredith Kercher murder trial after which she was initially jailed, but then cleared of the crime.

There will also be a reality show about real-life US Ambassador and Obama colleague Rufus Gifford. “I Am The Ambassador” is expected to be a hit and will air on September 1.

Outside of these, there are 3 Netflix Original series for kids coming out. A new series called “Kulpari: An Army of Frogs” will hit on September 2. Ex-NFL player Trevor Pryce’s animated show is about superhero frogs who must fight villainous Spider Queen Jarrah and her powerful dreamcasting magic called “Nightcasting” which threatens the protection of the frog’s home. “Lost and Found Music Studios” and “Veggietales in the House” will land in September.

In the highlights we have “Sons of Anarchy” seasons 1-7 slated for the start of the month and fans of 70’s classic “Boogie Nights” will be happy to hear it will land on the first of the month.

Harry Potter-philes will be glad to see that not only one but three Potter movies will feature.

Here’s a full list of the best new shows and films out in September:

Original series

Narcos: Season 2 (2/9/16)

Easy (22/9/16)

Longmire: Season 5 (23/9/16)

Marvel’s Luke Cage (30/9/16) Original comedy

Cedric The Entertainer: Live from the Ville (16/9/16)

Iliza Shlesinger: Confirmed Kills (23/9/16) Original documentaries

Chef’s Table: France (Season 3) (2/9/16)

Extremis (13/9/16)

The White Helmets (16/9/16)

AUDRIE & DAISY (23/9/16)

Amanda Knox (30/9/16) Original series for kids

Lost & Found Music Studio: Season 2 (30/9/16)

Kulipari: An Army of Frogs (2/9/16)

VeggieTales in the House: Season 4 (23/9/16) Exclusives

I Am The Ambassador (1/9/16) Hhighlight

Boogie Nights (1/9/16)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (1/9/16)

Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7 (1/9/16)

Offspring: Seasons 1-5 (1/9/16)

The Big Short (8/9/16)

Spectre (9/9/16)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (12/9/16)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (12/9/16)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 3 (13/9/16)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (13/9/16)

