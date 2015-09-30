Here's what's new on Netflix Australia in October

Interstellar, featuring Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey debuts this month.

Every month Netflix Australia adds a heap of new content. Here’s what’s coming up in October.

Early in the month viewers will gain access to 2014’s critically acclaimed, epic space odyssey Interstellar, starring Academy Award winners Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway and Michael Caine.

The Christopher Nolan directed film is set in a future where crops are suffering a scourge of disease and a second major dust storm is slowly making Earth uninhabitable. The trio band together to save mankind by attempting to discover a new home for humans by travelling through a wormhole in outer space.

For horror enthusiasts, Scream: Season 1 will be added this month. The series is a TV adaptation of the slasher film series of the same name. The season’s finale paid tribute to the film’s director Wes Craven who died in late August this year.

For fans of Netflix Originals, Idris Elba takes on the role of a brutal warlord fighting in civil war ravaged Africa in Beasts of No Nation. The intense drama is based on the experiences of Agu, a child soldier being trained for guerrilla combat.

There’s also Popples, an animated children’s comedy series about colourful creatures whose helpful nature always seems to backfire on them with hilarious consequences.

Looking for some comedy? Jennifer Aniston’s awkwardly risqué performance in 2014’s Horrible Bosses 2 will have you giggling in your lounge chair, while Ashton Kutcher and Cameron Diaz remind you why What Happens in Vegas… should stay in Vegas.

Brad Pitt, Eric Bana and Orlando Bloom lend their star power to the legendary tale of the assault on Troy by united Greek forces. The scene featuring the gigantic wooden horse, which secretly housed troops who led a surprise attack on the Turkish forces inside the city walls, is not to be missed. You can check it out below:

Here’s the full list of the best new shows and films out in October:

Note: Some early November dates have also been included.

Scream: Season 1 — Available October 1

Anjelah Johnson: Not Fancy — Available October 2

Into the Woods — Available October 6

Supernatural: Season 10 — Available October 7

Interstellar — Available October 8

The Peabody and Sherman Show: Season 1 — Available October 9

Winter on Fire — Available October 9

Gotham: Season 1 — Available October 12

Tyrant Season 1 — Available October 13

First Comes Love — Available October 15

Anthony Jeselnik: Thoughts and Prayers — October 16

Beasts of No Nation — Available October 16

It Follows — Available October 16

Some Assembly Required: Season 2 — October 16

Peaky Blinders: Season 1 — Available October 17

Troy — Available October 17

What Happens In Vegas — Available October 20

Horrible Bosses 2 — Available October 22

Hemlock Grove: Season 3 — Available October 23

Popples — Available October 30

Don’t Stop Believin’: Everyman’s Journey — Available November 1

Seven Deadly Sins — Available November 1

Something Borrowed — Available November 1

The Last Samurai — Available November 1

