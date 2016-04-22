Here's what's new on Netflix Australia in May

Ben Mendelsohn in Bloodline. Photo: Netflix

It’s a fairly quiet month for new Netflix content in Australia in May, with only one flagship Netflix Original title season launching, “Bloodline”.

Season 2 of the acclaimed series lands on May 27, which stars Australia’s Ben Mendelsohn as the black sheep of the Rayburn family who exposes emotional demons that will tear the family apart.

“Chelsea” and “Marseille” are also a couple of Netflix Originals that are also expected to gain some popularity.

Outside of the Originals, there are a few big movies and TV series finally landing on the service. “Ant-Man” arrives on the services on 2 May, while “12 Years a Slave” hits 4 days later.

“Arrow: Season 3”, based on the DC Comic’s character is slated for 10 May, while the extremely popular vampire series “The Originals” has its second season land on 17 May.

Here’s the full list:

Netflix Originals

Marseille (5/5/2016)

Ali Wong: Baby Cobra (6/5/2016)

Grace and Frankie: Season 2 (6/5/2016)

Chelsea (11/5/2016)

Lady Dynamite: Season 1 (20/5/2016)

Bloodline: Season 2 (27/5/2016)

The Do Over (27/5/2016)

Chef’s Table: Season 2, Part One (27/5/2016) Highlights (licensed-content) She’s Beautiful When She’s Angry (1/5/2016)

Ant-Man (2/5/2016)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2/5/2016)

Schindler’s List (4/5/2016)

12 Years A Slave (6/5/2016)

Arrow: Season 3 (10/5/2016)

Bride Wars (15/5/2016)

The Originals: Season 2 (17/5/2016)

Jerry Maguire (18/5/2016)

Jaws (25/5/2016)

Jaws 2 (25/5/2016)

Jaws 3 (25/5/2016)

Max (31/5/2016)

Black Friday (1/5/2016)

Kevin Hart Presents Keith Robinson: Back of The Bus Funny (1/5/2016)

Kevin Hart Presents Lil Rel: Relevant (1/5/2016)

Palm Trees in the Snow (1/5/2016)

Kevin Hart Presents: Plastic Cup Boyz (1/5/2016)

Semi-Pro (1/5/2016)

The Transporter (1/5/2016)

There’s Something About Mary (1/5/2016)

The Champions (1/5/2016)

50/50 (1/5/2016)

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: Runnin’ Down a Dream (1/5/2016)

Alvin and the Chipmunks (10/5/2016)

Where the Heart is (11/5/2016)

Casino (11/5/2016)

Freddie Got Fingered (15/5/2016)

Invizimals: Dimensional Battles (15/5/2016)

The Little Rascals Save the Day (18/5/2016)

The Adventures of Sharkboy & Lavagirl (18/5/2016)

Taxi Driver (18/5/2016)

Think Like a Man (18/5/2016)

