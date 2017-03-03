Here's what's new on Netflix Australia in March

13 Reasons Why. Photo: Supplied

Every month Netflix Australia adds a heap of new content. We’ve picked out a few highlights for March.

The 13 Reasons Why series is based off a young adult novel written by Jay Asher in 2007 which hit number 1 on the New York Times best-seller list in 2011. Newcomer Katherine Langford gets her big break as Hannah Baker who commits suicide but before she does, records herself explaining the 13 reasons why she decided to end her life. Classmate Clay Jensen, her crush, stumbles upon them and starts a quest to uncover the truth of her death.

Amy Schumer brings her trademark raunchy style to her first stand-up comedy special, The Leather Special. She talks about her vagina, her nude photo scandal and exactly why she’s called it a “leather special”.

Fans of the fantasy series Game Of Thrones may recognise Emilia Clark who plays a very different role in the movie Me Before You, an adaptation of the the novel from Jojo Moyes.

The book came in as the second bestselling e-book in Australia in June last year.

However, disability advocates have widely criticised the book and the film which they say suggests that life may not be worth living for people with severe disabilities, reports the ABC.

Sam Claflin of The Hunger Games fame plays Will Traynor, a former successful banking executive and once active young man who became paralyzed after being involved in a motorcycle accident two years before the film is set. Clarke plays Louisa Clark who is appointed as his caregiver after she loses her job in a local cafe.

The film follows the development and struggle of their relationship as Traynor juggles the growing love he feels for Clark, and his depression and consequential long-held wish for assisted suicide to escape from his condition.

Here’s a full list of the best new shows and films out in March.

Original Series

Greenleaf – Season 1 (3 March)

Riverdale – Season 1 (3 March)

Homeland – Season 6 (5 March)

American Crime Story: The People vs O.J. Simpson (6 March)

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (7 March)

Love – Season 2 (10 March)

One More Time – Season 1 (10 March)

Beau Sejour – Season 1 (16 March)

Marvel’s Iron Fist – Season 1 (17 March)

Samurai Gourmet – Season 1 (17 March)

The Last Kindgom – Season 2 (18 March)

Z Nation – Season 2 (19 March)

Grace and Frankie – Season 3 (24 March)

Ingobernable – Season 1 (24 March)

13 Reasons Why (31 March)

Trailer Park Boys (31 March) Movies

Thithi (10 March)

Selma (18 March)

Me Before You (21 March)

What Happens In Vegas (24 March)

Jack The Giant Slayer (26 March)

Clueless (28 March) Documentaries

Five Came Back (31 March) Original Film

Burning Sands (10 March)

Deidra and Laney Rob A Train (17 March)

The Most Hated Man In America (24 March)

The Discovery (31 March) Comedy

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special (7 March)

Jim Morton: Mouthful of Shame (14 March)

Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense (24 March)

Jo Koy: Live From Seattle (28 March) Kids

Beat Bugs – Season 1 (1 March)

Julie’s Greenroom: Season 1 (17 March)

Buddy Thunderstruck (10 March)

Dinotrux – Season 4 (31 March)

