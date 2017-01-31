Here's what's new on Netflix Australia in February

Drew Barrymore in Santa Clarita Diet. Photo: Netflix

Every month Netflix Australia adds a heap of new content. We’ve picked out a few highlights for February.

Santa Clarita Diet isn’t a how-to guide on healthy eating. Instead it’s a mysterious new show that stars Drew Barrymore as Sheila, a real estate agent leading a normal but vaguely discontented life with her husband in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita.

When she undergoes a strange transformation, it sends her and her family into a life of death and destruction — but in a good way.

Watch the trailer below.

Described as a ‘gangster fairy tale’, Imperial Dreams is about a former gangster’s struggle after he is released from jail. He tries to avoid slipping back into old habits and build a better life for his young son. Fans of feel-good flick The Pursuit of Happiness will like this one.

It’s filmed on location at Imperial Courts, a real-life gang-filled public housing project suburb in Los Angeles, California.

Watch the trailer below.

The incredibly popular American Horror Story franchise releases it’s darkest addition to the family — Hotel — in February.

Pop singer Lady Gaga stars in the episode which is much more grisly than it’s predecessors.

It’s inspired by true events at the infamous Hotel Cecil in New York, which was the location of a string of mysterious murders, suicides and unexplained deaths spanning many years before it was taken over by new owners, renovated and re-branded in 2007.

Watch the eerie (but strangely mesmerising) trailer below.

Here’s a full list of the best new shows and films out in February:

Original series

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 1 (3 February)

Riverdale: Season 1 (3 February, 10 February, 17 February, 24 February)

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (7 February, 14 February, 21 February, 28 February)

White Knights: Season 1 (Episodes 1-10 – 14 February)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 1 (17 February)

The Sound Of Your Heart: Season 1 (24 February)

The Ultimate Beastmaster: Season 1 (24 February) Original film

Imperial Dream (3 February)

Grilfriend’s Day (14 February)

I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore (24 February) Original comedy

Daniel Sosa: Sosafado (3 February)

Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special (7 February)

Katherine Ryan: In Trouble (14 February)

Trevor Noah: Afraid Of The Dark (21 February)

Mike Birbiglia: Thank God For Jokes (28 February) Original documentaries

Abstract: The Art Of Design (10 February)

Chef’s Table: Season 3 (17 February) Original series for kids

Project MC2: Valentine’s Day Special (14 February)

Dreamworks Dragons: Race To The Edge: Season 4 (17 February)

Legend Quest: Season 1 (24 February)

Veggietales In The City: Season 1 (24 February) Highlights

10 Things I Hate About You (Streaming now)

Sleepless In Seattle (Streaming now)

Scream (Streaming now)

American Horror Story: Hotel (1 February)

Schitt’s Creek (1 February)

Les Beaus Malaises: Seasons 1-4 (1 February)

The Campaign (11 February)

Spanglish (15 February)

Downton Abbey: Season 6 (15 February)

Snatch (15 February)

Pearl Harbor (22 February)

Vikings: Season 4 (Episodes 1-10 – 24 February)

Unfinished Business (28 February)

