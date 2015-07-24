Here's what's new on Netflix Australia in August

Zodiac (2007) is coming to Netflix Australia in August 2015. Photo: Supplied

Every month Netflix Australia adds a heap of new content. Here’s what’s coming up in August.

The new films include the James Franco and Selena Gomez-led Spring Breakers about four college girls holding up a restaurant to fund their spring break vacation. After being arrested in Florida the group is bailed by a psychotic arms and drug dealer and things get even wilder.

Big Hero 6 (released 24/8) is the first Disney animated film to feature Marvel Comics characters. The movie was a box-office hit and was the highest-grossing animated film of 2014.

Club de Cuervos: Season 1 is a new Netflix Originals series which follows the heirs of a wealthy family in their pursuit to gain controlling rights of the recently-deceased patriarch’s beloved soccer team: The Cuervos of Nuevo Toledo.

There’s also two Harry Potter films — the Goblet of Fire and the Prisoner of Azkaban — due out late in the month, as well as Tom Hank’s classic Forrest Gump, the futuristic sci-fi thriller Minority Report, cult classic American Beauty and tense San Fran serial-killer flick, Zodiac.

Here’s the full list of the best new shows and films coming in August:

Project MC2: Season 1 (Kids Original series) — 6/8

Motivation 2: The Chris Cole Story — 6/8

It Follows — 8/7

Club de Cuervos: Season 1 (New Original series) — 7/8

Spring Breakers — 11/8

Ever After High: Season 3 (Kids Original series) — 14/8

DinoTrux (Kids Original series) — 14/8

Demetri Martin: Live [At The Time] (New Original series) — 14/8

Big Hero 6 — 24/8

Tammy — 24/8

Narcos (New Original series) — 28/8

A Young Doctor’s Notebook and Other Stories: Series 1 and 2 — 31/8

Doctor Who: Season 8 — 31/8

Living on One Dollar — 31/8

Nashville: Season 2 — 31/8

American Beauty — 31/8

Forrest Gump — 31/8

Megamind — 31/8

Minority Report — 31/8

Remember Me — 31/8

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire — 31/8

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban — 31/8

Zodiac — 31/8

