Here's what's new on Netflix Australia in August

Every month Netflix Australia adds a heap of new content. Here’s what’s coming up in August.
The new films include the James Franco and Selena Gomez-led Spring Breakers about four college girls holding up a restaurant to fund their spring break vacation. After being arrested in Florida the group is bailed by a psychotic arms and drug dealer and things get even wilder.
Big Hero 6 (released 24/8) is the first Disney animated film to feature Marvel Comics characters. The movie was a box-office hit and was the highest-grossing animated film of 2014.
Club de Cuervos: Season 1 is a new Netflix Originals series which follows the heirs of a wealthy family in their pursuit to gain controlling rights of the recently-deceased patriarch’s beloved soccer team: The Cuervos of Nuevo Toledo.
There’s also two Harry Potter films — the Goblet of Fire and the Prisoner of Azkaban — due out late in the month, as well as Tom Hank’s classic Forrest Gump, the futuristic sci-fi thriller Minority Report, cult classic American Beauty and tense San Fran serial-killer flick, Zodiac.
Here’s the full list of the best new shows and films coming in August:
- Project MC2: Season 1 (Kids Original series) — 6/8
- Motivation 2: The Chris Cole Story — 6/8
- It Follows — 8/7
- Club de Cuervos: Season 1 (New Original series) — 7/8
- Spring Breakers — 11/8
- Ever After High: Season 3 (Kids Original series) — 14/8
- DinoTrux (Kids Original series) — 14/8
- Demetri Martin: Live [At The Time] (New Original series) — 14/8
- Big Hero 6 — 24/8
- Tammy — 24/8
- Narcos (New Original series) — 28/8
- A Young Doctor’s Notebook and Other Stories: Series 1 and 2 — 31/8
- Doctor Who: Season 8 — 31/8
- Living on One Dollar — 31/8
- Nashville: Season 2 — 31/8
- American Beauty — 31/8
- Forrest Gump — 31/8
- Megamind — 31/8
- Minority Report — 31/8
- Remember Me — 31/8
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire — 31/8
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban — 31/8
- Zodiac — 31/8
