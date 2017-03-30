Here's what's new on Netflix Australia in April

Netflix’s Sandy Wexler. Photo: Netflix

Every month Netflix Australia adds a heap of new content. We’ve picked out a few highlights for April, and some great features to tide you over the Easter break.

Fans of American TV show New Girl starring Zooey Deschanel will recognise Jake Johnson (Nick Miller) in his big-screen debut Win It All. He stars in this original Netflix film as Eddie Garrett – a normal, everyday kind of bloke who is completely addicted to gambling – except he never, ever wins.

An acquaintance asks him to look after a duffel bag for him before he goes to jail, and what is inside the bag creates all sorts of problems.

Whether you love him or you loathe him, Adam Sandler stars as an L.A. talent manager in Netflix’s original film Sandy Wexler – another film from the Happy Madison production house. His character’s diligent attention to his entertainment clients’ careers is tested when he falls for a gifted singer that he desperately wants to get on his books. She’s played by Jennifer Hudson of Dreamgirls fame and brings her own understated brand of comedy to the piece.

For those looking for a heavier, more dramatic thinkpiece, Small Crimes will satisfy the craving. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (who you may recognise as the guy who plays incestuous Jamie Lannister in HBO’s TV series Game Of Thrones) stars as a disgraced former cop who serves a 6 years in jail for attempted murder. After he returns home, he finds it much harder to assimilate back into normal daily life than he had first thought, thanks to some shady characters from his past who re-emerge to shake things up.

Jon Benet Ramsay’s murder in 1996 is one of those unsolved crimes that has haunted America for decades. 21 years later, the chilling documentary Casting Jon Benet is a hybrid documentary-thriller that explores the feelings, questions, responses and reflections from the community that grew up in the mystery surrounding the crime.

Here’s a full list of the best new shows and films out in April.

Netflix original series

Archer: Season 7 (1 April)

The Last Kingdom: Season 2 (1 April)

Chewing Gum: Season 2 (4 April)

The Get Down: Part 2 (7 April)

Riverdale: Season 1 (7 April)

Mystery Science Theatre 3000: The Return (14 April)

Girlboss: Season 1 (21 April)

Bill Nye Saves The World: Season 1 (21 April)

Dear White Poeple: Season 1 (28 April)

Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1 (28 April) Series

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 2 (4 April) Movies

Frances Ha (1 April)

Underdogs (1 April)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2 April)

The Barbershop 3 (4 April)

Finding Dory (16 April)

Happy Gilmore (21 April)

The 100: Season 3 (21 April)

Babel (28 April) Original film

Win It All (7 April)

Al Faro De Las Orcas (7 April)

Sandy Wexler (14 April)

Sand Castle (21 April)

Tramps (21 April)

The 100-Year-Old-Man Who Skipped Out On the Bill and Disappeared (25 April)

Rodney King (28 April)

Small Crimes (28 April) Comedy

Louis C.K. 2017 (4 April)

Kevin Hart: What Now? (11 April)

Chelsea: Season 2 (14 April)

Lucas Brothers: On Drugs (18 April)

Vir Das: Abroad Understanding (25 April) Documentaries

Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1 (21 April)

Casting JonBenet (28 April) Kids

Dawn of the Croods: Season 3 (7 April)

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4 (21 April)

